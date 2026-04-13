SoftBank develops 'physical AI' to control robots and machines
Technology
SoftBank is building a new kind of AI called "physical AI" that can control real-life robots and machines, not just process text or images.
Backed by big players like NEC, Honda, and Sony, this project aims to make technology that helps out in everyday life and across industries.
SoftBank targets 1 trillion parameter model
The plan is a major public-private collaboration, with possible government support, targeting a powerful AI model with about 1 trillion parameters by the end of this decade.
To keep things secure and less dependent on foreign technology, SoftBank is turning an old factory in Osaka into a high-tech data center for processing data domestically.