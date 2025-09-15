Next Article
Solar flares can reach temperatures higher than previously thought
Turns out, solar flares—those massive bursts of energy from the Sun—can hit temperatures up to 108 million degrees Fahrenheit (60 million °C), way higher than scientists previously believed.
This new research, just published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, also helps explain why certain signals from these flares look so strange when observed.
Why does it matter?
Solar flares aren't just a cool science fact—they can mess with satellites, disrupt our communications, and even put astronauts at risk.
By figuring out how hot these flares really get and what causes those weird signals (spoiler: it's superheated ions), scientists can now improve space weather forecasts and help protect our tech both in orbit and down here on Earth.