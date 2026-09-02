Sonos 27 launches with Sonos 27voice and promises ChatGPT support
Sonos just dropped its new audio operating system, Sonos 27, and it's all about smarter listening.
Now you can use the Sonos 27voice voice assistant to tweak your music and vibe.
Plus, with the new 27mcp feature, ChatGPT support will be here, so you'll soon be able to ask ChatGPT to play music in different parts of your home just by chatting.
Sonos Play Ultra coming to India
The update lets you create your own AI assistants with unique voices and personalities using Custom Agents.
Sonos Fabric technology also makes connecting devices easier, offering perks like headphone linking and portable surround sound that adapts to where your speakers are.
On top of that, Sonos announced the Play Ultra portable speaker is coming to India on September 8. It's Wi-Fi enabled, water-resistant (IP67), offers multi-room audio, and lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge.