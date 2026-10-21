Sonos 27 operating system and Plaud Note Pro add AI
Technology
AI is popping up everywhere, from the speakers in your living room to big company boardrooms.
Sonos just dropped its new Sonos 27 operating system, which uses AI (think ChatGPT) to help you manage music.
Meanwhile, Plaud's Note Pro can transcribe and summarize stuff in 112 languages, linked to phone software.
Microsoft steps in with Project Perception
Adobe's latest report says only 6.7% of Indian enterprises have scaled AI across multiple workflows.
Microsoft is stepping in with Project Perception, a tool designed to keep tabs on how AI agents behave using its MAI-Cyber-1-Flash model, basically making sure things don't get out of hand as more businesses try out AI.