Sony and Universal sue Suno over v6 music model training
Technology
Sony and Universal are suing Suno, the AI company behind the new "v6" music model, claiming it uses copyrighted material without permission.
The lawsuit, filed after v6 launched, says Suno's tech relies on data from earlier models trained on artists' work, without getting the green light.
Suno denies copying amid data breach
Suno calls the lawsuit "fundamentally flawed," saying its AI is about creating unique music, not copying anyone.
But things got messier earlier this year when a data breach revealed what appeared to be more than 2 million YouTube Music clips in its training.
Now, the case is fueling bigger questions about how AI should fit into music and copyright law.