You can now play GTA 6 without PS5: Here's how
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) can now be streamed on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal. The feature is available for players who have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription and have purchased the game. This means you don't need to download the full game, which takes up 212GB of storage space on your console. Even if you don't own a PS5, you can still enjoy GTA 6 by using a PlayStation Portal.
Official confirmation
Can you stream 'GTA 6' on PC?
The official PlayStation Store page for GTA 6 has confirmed that "PS5 and PS Portal cloud streaming [is] supported only with Premium subscription."
However, it remains unclear if players can stream their copy of GTA 6 to a PC via the cloud.
Remote play from console to PC is still an option, but this doesn't directly involve cloud streaming.
Streaming quality
PS Plus Premium streams at PS5 quality
Notably, PS Plus Premium will stream GTA 6 at PS5 quality. This is a step up from Xbox Cloud Gaming which only streams at Xbox Series S graphics settings.
Unlike Xbox Cloud Gaming, which has time limits as of this month, there are no such restrictions with the PlayStation Plus service.
Record-breaking launch
'GTA 6' is the biggest game release on PlayStation
Sony recently announced that GTA 6 is the biggest game release in the platform's history. More than 39 million unique players explored Leonida on PS5 during the game's first weekend, racking up a total of 683 million hours of gameplay.
Developer Rockstar Games revealed it sold 32.5 million pre-orders of GTA 6, bringing in $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales.