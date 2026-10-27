Sony confirms breach exposed over 2.58 million So-net and plala users
Sony just confirmed a major data breach that exposed personal information of more than 2.58 million users from its So-net and plala internet services in Japan.
Details like names, user IDs, phone numbers, and email addresses were leaked, along with more than 54,000 email-password combinations and a handful of bank account records.
The good news: no credit card numbers or PINs were involved.
Sony resets passwords and notifies authorities
Sony quickly shut down affected servers, blocked unauthorized access, and reset passwords for those impacted. They have also notified authorities and are still investigating.
If you use these services, watch out for shady links and change any shared passwords as soon as possible, especially if your bank information was part of the leak.
PlayStation Network accounts were not affected this time, but it is still smart to update your PSN password just in case.
With another hack at Capcom just days before, it is a reminder to keep your online security tight.