Sony delays Pulse Elevate speakers planned November 12 release
Technology
Sony's new Pulse Elevate wireless speakers won't be hitting shelves on November 12 as planned.
The company found a "production issue" during quality checks, so the release is postponed for now.
If you're still interested, preorders have been open at $220 since September 1.
Sony Pulse Elevate features planar drivers
These speakers are built for PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal users who want immersive sound.
They pack studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers, built-in woofers, and AI-powered noise-canceling mics to keep your audio crisp.
Plus, PlayStation Link support means low-latency gaming audio, and the rechargeable batteries keep things portable.