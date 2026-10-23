Sony ends Blu-ray player production, UBP-X700/K listed out of stock
Technology
Sony has quietly ended production of its Blu-ray players, including the UBP-X700/K model.
The news first surfaced on a Japanese blog, and Sony's web store now lists the UBP-X700/K as out of stock with no plans to restock.
With fewer units out there, prices are likely to rise, especially for collectors or anyone who still prefers physical media.
Sony to phase out game disks
This move comes after Sony said it would phase out game disks by 2028, hinting at a bigger shift away from physical formats.
PlayStation 5 also skips some advanced movie features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so movie buffs might feel the pinch.
While Panasonic is still launching new Blu-ray models in some places, Sony seems focused on streaming and digital tech over traditional hardware.