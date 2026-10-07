Sony launches 3 Ult tower speakers with powerful bass
Technology
Sony just dropped three new Ult speakers, Ult Tower 5, Ult Tower 7, and Ult Tower Max, made for everything from chill house parties to big outdoor gatherings.
They're all about powerful bass and immersive sound, thanks to features like Ult Power Sound technology and Sound Field Optimisation.
Sony Ult tower prices and launches
The Ult Tower 5 (₹34,990) packs 300W of power, Bluetooth, karaoke support, and up to 20 hours of battery life.
The Tower 7 (₹49,990) bumps it up to 420W for a bigger sound.
For serious parties, the Tower Max (₹1,39,990) delivers a massive 2,150W punch.
The first two hit stores on October 8; the Max arrives November 15, with launch offers like cash back and accessories if you grab them early.