Sony launches Alpha 7R VI in India with 66.8MP sensor
Sony just launched the Alpha 7R VI, its newest full-frame mirrorless camera, for pro photographers and videographers in India.
It packs a powerful 66.8MP sensor and BIONZ XR2 processor, giving you up to 16 stops of dynamic range and super-fast performance, 5.6 times quicker than the last model.
Alpha 7R VI 8K AI tracking
You get blackout-free shooting at 30 fps, AI-powered subject tracking with Real-time Recognition AF+, plus video options like crisp 8K at 30 fps or full-frame 4K at 120 fps.
The five-axis stabilization helps keep shots steady, while Dual Gain mode cuts noise in your videos.
The camera costs ₹470,990 and comes with a free battery (worth ₹10,490) as a launch bonus. Accessories like the VG-C6 grip (₹40,490) and XLR-A4 XLR adaptor (₹69,490) are also up for grabs, making this a serious upgrade for anyone looking to level up their creative gear!