Sony launches Alpha 7R VI in India with 66.8MP sensor

Alpha 7R VI 8K AI tracking

You get blackout-free shooting at 30 fps, AI-powered subject tracking with Real-time Recognition AF+, plus video options like crisp 8K at 30 fps or full-frame 4K at 120 fps.

The five-axis stabilization helps keep shots steady, while Dual Gain mode cuts noise in your videos.

The camera costs ₹470,990 and comes with a free battery (worth ₹10,490) as a launch bonus. Accessories like the VG-C6 grip (₹40,490) and XLR-A4 XLR adaptor (₹69,490) are also up for grabs, making this a serious upgrade for anyone looking to level up their creative gear!