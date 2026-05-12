Sony launches Bravia 3II TVs in India starting at ₹159,900
Sony just dropped its Bravia 3II smart TV series in India, starting with 55-inch and 65-inch models (and yes, bigger screens up to 100-inch are coming soon). Prices kick off at ₹159,900.
You get a vibrant XR Triluminos Pro display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for that immersive movie night vibe.
Gamers aren't left out either: there's up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 for smooth 4K gaming at 120 fps, plus features like ALLM and VRR.
Sony promises Google Gemini on TVs
The TVs run on Google-powered smart TV for easy streaming and hands-free voice search.
They play nice with Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Alexa devices, so you can control your setup your way.
Sony also promises a future update bringing Google Gemini support to all 2026 models for even better performance down the line.