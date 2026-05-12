Sony launches Bravia 3II TVs in India starting at ₹159,900 Technology May 12, 2026

Sony just dropped its Bravia 3II smart TV series in India, starting with 55-inch and 65-inch models (and yes, bigger screens up to 100-inch are coming soon). Prices kick off at ₹159,900.

You get a vibrant XR Triluminos Pro display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for that immersive movie night vibe.

Gamers aren't left out either: there's up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 for smooth 4K gaming at 120 fps, plus features like ALLM and VRR.