Sony launches BRAVIA 7II with True RGB as pre-booking begins
Technology
Sony just dropped its new BRAVIA 7II series, its first TVs with True RGB technology.
Powered by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro(tm), these screens promise richer colors, deeper contrast, and a real movie-theater feel at home.
Pre-booking starts this week at Sony stores and online.
BRAVIA 7II uses Cognitive Processor XR
The BRAVIA 7II lineup runs on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and packs Dolby Vision, HDR10, IMAX(r) Enhanced, and Dolby Atmos(r) for immersive sound.
Gamers get perks like 4K at 120 fps and HDMI 2.1 support.
Sizes range from 55 to a massive 98-inch (coming by July), all designed to blend into modern spaces.
Prices kick off at ₹221,990 for the base model.