Sony launches BRAVIA 9II in India with largest-ever 115-inch TV
Technology
Sony just launched the BRAVIA 9II series in India, headlined by a massive 115-inch TV, its largest ever.
With screen sizes now ranging from 55 to 115-inch, Sony's aiming to bring that full-on movie theater vibe right into your living room.
Prices from ₹5.39L in India
This new lineup packs advanced tech for super-realistic colors and contrast, plus boosted brightness and wide viewing angles.
The flagship model features a powerful 12-speaker system for immersive sound, runs on Google TV, and will soon support AI voice controls.
Prices start at ₹5,39,990 for the 75-inch version; the giant 115-incher comes in at ₹28,99,990.
You can grab these TVs at Sony Centre stores or online across India.