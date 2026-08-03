Sony launches BRAVIA 9II in India with largest-ever 115-inch TV

This new lineup packs advanced tech for super-realistic colors and contrast, plus boosted brightness and wide viewing angles.

The flagship model features a powerful 12-speaker system for immersive sound, runs on Google TV, and will soon support AI voice controls.

Prices start at ₹5,39,990 for the 75-inch version; the giant 115-incher comes in at ₹28,99,990.

You can grab these TVs at Sony Centre stores or online across India.