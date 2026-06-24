Sony launches BRAVIA Theatre in India with Dolby Atmos support
Technology
Sony just rolled out its new BRAVIA Theatre lineup in India, aiming to amp up home entertainment.
The fresh range includes the wireless BRAVIA Theatre Trio, two soundbars (Bar 7 and Bar 5), a powerful Sub 9 subwoofer, and Rear 9 speakers, all featuring Dolby Atmos support when paired with compatible soundbars or the Trio, and easy wireless setup for that immersive movie-night vibe.
India home theater market $544.6 million 2025
Home theaters are getting big in India: the market was valued at $544.6 million in 2025 and is set to grow fast, with soundbars alone expected to more than double by 2034.
Sony's move taps into the trend of bigger TVs and premium audio as people look for shared, next-level entertainment at home.