Sony's new cinema camera offers 5K recording, built-in AI processing
What's the story
Sony has expanded its Cinema Line series with the launch of the FX5, a compact full-frame cinema camera. The new model, which sits above the FX3 in Sony's lineup, is targeted at professional filmmakers and content creators. It comes with advanced features like open gate recording, built-in AI processing capabilities, internal 16-bit RAW recording support, and a new stacked full-frame sensor.
Cost details
Pricing and availability
The Sony FX5 is priced at $4,900 for the body only. If you want to buy it with the XLR-H2 audio handle, you will have to pay $5,500.
The camera will go on sale globally from mid-August.
Along with the FX5, Sony has also launched an optional DVF-EL1 electronic viewfinder that can be attached separately as there is no built-in EVF on this model.
Tech specs
It can record in 5K at up to 60fps
The Sony FX5 is powered by a 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the new BIONZ XR2 image processor.
It can record in 5K at up to 60fps and 4K at up to 120fps natively.
A future firmware update will also enable recording in 5K at up to 120fps and 4K at up to 240fps.
Recording features
Open gate recording and raw output
The FX5 also comes with an open gate recording feature, which captures video using the entire 3:2 sensor area.
This gives filmmakers more flexibility when reframing footage for different aspect ratios.
The camera also supports internal 16-bit linear RAW recording in Sony's X-OCN format with multiple compression options, eliminating the need for an external recorder for RAW output like previous models.
Information
AI processing for improved autofocus performance
The FX5 also comes with AI processing for improved autofocus performance. The system uses AI-based human pose estimation to maintain accurate subject tracking. It also introduces Auto Tracing White Balance, which uses visible light and infrared sensor data to deliver more consistent color reproduction.
Additional specs
Other notable features of the FX5
The FX5 is the first Sony FX-series camera to feature Dual Gain Shooting, a technology designed to improve dynamic range while reducing image noise.
It offers three native ISO settings, ISO 800, ISO 4000, and ISO 12800, and Sony claims more than 15 stops of dynamic range.
Other features include a fully articulating touchscreen, built-in cooling fan, dual USB ports, wired LAN port, support for anamorphic lenses with de-squeeze mode.