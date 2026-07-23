Sony's new cinema camera offers 5K recording, built-in AI processing

The Sony FX5 is priced at $4,900 for the body only. If you want to buy it with the XLR-H2 audio handle, you will have to pay $5,500.

The camera will go on sale globally from mid-August.

Along with the FX5, Sony has also launched an optional DVF-EL1 electronic viewfinder that can be attached separately as there is no built-in EVF on this model.