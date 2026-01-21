Sony LinkBuds Clip: Earbuds that let you hear the world

You get 9 hours of listening on one charge (up to 37 hours with the charging case), plus a speedy 3-minute top-up gives an hour of playtime. Replaceable case covers are available from Sony for $24.99.

Sound & competition

With a 10mm driver and modes like Voice Boost for podcasts or Sound Leakage Reduction for work calls, these buds focus on clear mids and voice clarity over heavy bass.

A bone-conduction sensor alongside microphones and AI-powered reduction of background noise help with calls too.

If you're comparing options, the LinkBuds Clip goes up against open-ear rivals like Soundcore AeroClip and Bose Ultra—but just know these types of earbuds trade booming bass for better awareness in daily life.