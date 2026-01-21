Sony LinkBuds Clip: Earbuds that let you hear the world
Sony's new LinkBuds Clip earbuds are here, priced at $299.
They clip onto your ear with a comfy band and don't block your ear canal, so you can stay aware of what's happening around you.
Available in black, greige, green, and lavender, they're designed for all-day wear and style.
Quick look: Features & battery
You get 9 hours of listening on one charge (up to 37 hours with the charging case), plus a speedy 3-minute top-up gives an hour of playtime.
Replaceable case covers are available from Sony for $24.99.
Sound & competition
With a 10mm driver and modes like Voice Boost for podcasts or Sound Leakage Reduction for work calls, these buds focus on clear mids and voice clarity over heavy bass.
A bone-conduction sensor alongside microphones and AI-powered reduction of background noise help with calls too.
If you're comparing options, the LinkBuds Clip goes up against open-ear rivals like Soundcore AeroClip and Bose Ultra—but just know these types of earbuds trade booming bass for better awareness in daily life.