Sony relaunches MDR-3 as MDR-3R headphones with USB-C mic $59.99
Technology
Sony just relaunched its iconic MDR-3 headphones from 1979, now called the MDR-3R.
They keep the retro look but add USB-C connection, a built-in mic, and an inline remote, making them way more practical for today.
At $59.99, they're an affordable throwback that's ready for modern playlists.
Sony headphones 'Stranger Things's edition $79.99
You can pick blue or orange ear pads for a pop of color, or even grab a special Stranger Things edition for $79.99 if you're feeling extra nostalgic.
Sony also worked recycled plastic into the design to make these headphones more eco-friendly, so you get classic style without the guilt.