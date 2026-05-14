Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar $98 down from $118 on Amazon

S100F: punchy bass, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth

The S100F packs punchy bass and clear sound, making movie nights or group hangouts way more fun.

Setup is quick: just one HDMI ARC cable connects it to your TV, or you can use Bluetooth for wireless streaming from your phone or laptop.

Everything you need comes in the box: remote, batteries, a cable, wall-mount template, warranty card, and manual.