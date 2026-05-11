Sony tells PS4 owners to get PS5 for GTA VI Technology May 11, 2026

Sony is nudging PlayStation 4 players to move up to the PS5 before Grand Theft Auto VI drops on November 19, 2026.

If you've wishlisted GTA VI on the PlayStation Store, you might've seen a message from Sony: "Get a PlayStation 5 today so you're ready for Grand Theft Auto VI's release on November 19, 2026."

Basically, it looks like GTA VI will only launch on current-gen consoles: no PS4 support this time.