Sony tells PS4 owners to get PS5 for GTA VI
Sony is nudging PlayStation 4 players to move up to the PS5 before Grand Theft Auto VI drops on November 19, 2026.
If you've wishlisted GTA VI on the PlayStation Store, you might've seen a message from Sony: "Get a PlayStation 5 today so you're ready for Grand Theft Auto VI's release on November 19, 2026."
Basically, it looks like GTA VI will only launch on current-gen consoles: no PS4 support this time.
Take-Two's Zelnick says marketing soon
With GTA VI skipping the PS4, Sony expects lots of players will upgrade their hardware just for this game.
In its latest earnings call, Sony called GTA VI a major title that could boost both engagement and sales.
Meanwhile, Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick said marketing will kick off "soon," so expect plenty of hype as one of gaming's biggest releases gets closer.