Sony to launch 'The ColleXion' 1000X anniversary edition May 19
Technology
Sony's celebrating the anniversary of its 1000X headphones with a special edition called "The ColleXion," expected to launch on May 19.
Leaked images show a fresh design: think polished metal yoke, thicker headband, and bigger earcups with clearer buttons for comfort and easy control.
Sony's headphones include 12-mic system
These headphones come packed: a magnetic case closure with a handle, custom drivers, a powerful 12-mic system for crisp calls, top-tier noise cancelation thanks to QN3 and V3 processors, and up to 24 hours of battery life, even with ANC on.
They're priced at $649 in the US (similar in Europe and the U.K.) and will be available after launch.