Sony to launch 'The ColleXion' 1000X anniversary edition May 19

Sony's headphones include 12-mic system

These headphones come packed: a magnetic case closure with a handle, custom drivers, a powerful 12-mic system for crisp calls, top-tier noise cancelation thanks to QN3 and V3 processors, and up to 24 hours of battery life, even with ANC on.

They're priced at $649 in the US (similar in Europe and the U.K.) and will be available after launch.