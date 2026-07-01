Sony to sell new PlayStation titles digitally from January 2028
Sony just announced that starting January 2028, new PlayStation games will no longer come on physical disks: they'll be digital-only.
Sid Shulman, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior director of content communications, called this move a "natural direction" for the brand.
So, from 2028 on, you'll need to grab your games through the PlayStation Store or with digital codes.
Analyst Piscatella: 2025 physical spending lows
More players are choosing downloads over disks these days.
Analyst Mat Piscatella shared that spending on physical video games hit record lows in 2025, especially among PlayStation and Xbox fans.
This shift means you won't be able to resell or lend your games anymore, a change some gamers aren't thrilled about.
And it's not just Sony: even Grand Theft Auto VI is going all-digital when it launches.