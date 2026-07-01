Sony to sell new PlayStation titles digitally from January 2028

Analyst Piscatella: 2025 physical spending lows

More players are choosing downloads over disks these days.

Analyst Mat Piscatella shared that spending on physical video games hit record lows in 2025, especially among PlayStation and Xbox fans.

This shift means you won't be able to resell or lend your games anymore, a change some gamers aren't thrilled about.

And it's not just Sony: even Grand Theft Auto VI is going all-digital when it launches.