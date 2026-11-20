Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones $169.99 in Best Buy Black Friday sale
Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones just dropped to $169.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale, by far their lowest price ever (they launched in 2022 and have an MSRP of $399.99, and they've been spotted as low as $198 in the last few months).
The deal covers all four color options, so if you've been eyeing a premium pair, now's the time.
XM5 offers top cancelation, balanced sound
The XM5s are known for top-notch noise cancelation and balanced sound, even if they have a bulky case and all-plastic design.
Their newer sibling, the XM6, has extra features but costs a little more than double right now.
If you want quality headphones without spending a fortune, the XM5 at this price is hard to beat.