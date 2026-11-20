Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones just dropped to $169.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale, by far their lowest price ever (they launched in 2022 and have an MSRP of $399.99, and they've been spotted as low as $198 in the last few months).

The deal covers all four color options, so if you've been eyeing a premium pair, now's the time.