You get top-tier noise cancelation powered by Sony's QN3 chip and a 12-microphone system, plus up to 30 hours of battery life, even with noise-canceling on.

The foldable design makes them easy to carry, and the 360 Reality Audio Upmix feature turns regular tracks into immersive sound.

Available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue, these are built for both daily commutes and movie marathons.