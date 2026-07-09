Sony will stop PlayStation physical disks by January 2028

Fans, retailers oppose Sony disk removal

Fans and retailers say physical disks matter for trading, lending, collecting, and actually owning your games (since digital titles can disappear if they are pulled from stores).

There's also worry about jobs in retail and distribution that rely on selling game disks.

Sony says the shift matches how most players now buy games (digital sales jumped from 13% in 2013 to nearly 80% by 2025, according to Ampere analyst Piers Harding-Rolls), but many feel dropping disks takes away choice and hurts the whole gaming community built around them.