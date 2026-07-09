Sony will stop PlayStation physical disks by January 2028
Sony just announced it will stop making physical PlayStation game disks by January 2028, switching completely to digital downloads.
The move, revealed on its PlayStation X account, has upset a lot of fans, so much so that a Canadian retailer started a "Don't Kill the Disc" petition, which has already picked up more than 240,000 signatures.
Fans, retailers oppose Sony disk removal
Fans and retailers say physical disks matter for trading, lending, collecting, and actually owning your games (since digital titles can disappear if they are pulled from stores).
There's also worry about jobs in retail and distribution that rely on selling game disks.
Sony says the shift matches how most players now buy games (digital sales jumped from 13% in 2013 to nearly 80% by 2025, according to Ampere analyst Piers Harding-Rolls), but many feel dropping disks takes away choice and hurts the whole gaming community built around them.