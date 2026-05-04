Sony's ace robot holds its own, learns and adapts midgame
Technology
Sony's new robot, Ace, just played table tennis against top human players, and held its own.
Ace can actually learn as it plays, quickly predicting where the ball will go and even flipping defense into offense midgame.
Scientists are calling it a big leap for autonomous robots that can compete with real athletes.
Ace could reshape sports training
Ace didn't totally crush the humans, but its superhuman performance hints at how AI could shake up sports training.
With skills like reading the game in real time and adapting strategy on the fly, robots like Ace could help athletes train smarter or even change how we think about competition itself.