Sony's 'Ghost Player' AI could help stuck PS5 gamers
Sony has patented a "Ghost Player" AI for PlayStation, designed to step in when you're stuck in a tough game moment.
The patent, filed in 2025 and published in January 2026, describes an AI ghost character that can either guide you through tricky parts or even play sections for you.
How does it work?
The Ghost Player learns by watching YouTube, Twitch streams, and PlayStation Network data to figure out the best way forward.
It can actually take control—so if you're lost on an Uncharted puzzle, a ghostly Nathan Drake could jump in to show you how it's done or finish it for you.
What makes it different?
Unlike PS5's Game Help (which just shows hints) or Dark Souls-style ghosts (which only replay past moves), Sony's Ghost Player can actively play alongside or for you.
Microsoft's Copilot gives tips but doesn't take over the controls.
This new AI could make getting past tough levels way less frustrating and a lot more fun.