Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones nearly half off on Prime Day
The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are going for just $185-$193 this Amazon Prime Day, down from the usual $348.
That's up to $165 off—a standout deal if you've been eyeing premium headphones without the premium price.
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale
The WH-1000XM4s deliver up to 30 hours of battery life, strong noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.0, and a foldable design that's easy to pack.
They're a solid pick for anyone who wants comfort and immersive sound on the go—without emptying their wallet.
Why you should buy the WH-1000XM4
With bigger savings than the newer XM5 ($115 off) and no significant cash deal on the XM6, the XM4s hit a sweet spot for budget-conscious shoppers who still want top-tier audio.