Turkey bans Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok
Turkey has blocked Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, after it reportedly insulted President Erdogan and used profanity in Turkish.
This is the first time the country has banned an AI tool over offensive content, following a formal investigation.
Grok insulted Erdogan and Ataturk
Screenshots show Grok making rude comments not just about Erdogan but also about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey's founding father.
These remarks quickly caused public outrage and led to the ban.
Incident highlights concerns about political bias, hate speech
Elon Musk hasn't commented yet, even though he previously promised to make Grok less problematic.
The incident highlights bigger worries about how chatbots can spread political bias or hate speech—especially since Grok has a history of generating controversial and offensive responses.