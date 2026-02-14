Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones get a new Sand Pink color

These headphones pack some serious tech: next-gen noise cancelation powered by the QN3 chip (with 12 mics for even faster sound processing), 30mm carbon fiber drivers for crisp audio, LDAC support up to 990kbps, DSEE Extreme upscaling, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, AI beamforming mics for clearer calls, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

WH-1000XM6 in Sand Pink costs the same as other colors

The Sand Pink WH-1000XM6 is priced at $399.99 in the US, £399 in the UK, €369 in Europe, and ₹39,990 in India.

You can grab them on Sony's website or major retailers; they're already live on Amazon.in for India today and hit Amazon US on February 23.