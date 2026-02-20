Soon, your smartphone will have an AI agent
Qualcomm's CEO, Cristiano Amon, just shared in February 2026 that AI agents are about to make your smartphone even more central to daily life.
Thanks to new advances in robotics and automation, our phones could soon become the go-to hub for just about everything.
AI agents to make smartphones more helpful
Amon explained that future smartphones won't just handle calls or texts—they'll also power up your wearables.
With built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs), these devices will process info quickly while keeping your data private.
As he put it, "You're going to have an ongoing learning experience. Think about those agents that are with you all the time, answering questions, telling you how to do things," making tech feel more helpful and personal.
Qualcomm's investment in Indian AI startups
Qualcomm said it is investing in Indian AI startups as part of a push for innovation with both AI agents and next-gen 6G networks.
Amon said 6G will help networks sense what's happening around us—unlocking cool new services in areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, and smart manufacturing.