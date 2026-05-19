Sophie Adenot on ISS captures aurora australis from 431km
Sophie Adenot, an astronomer on the International Space Station (ISS), snapped a gorgeous shot of the aurora australis, also known as the southern lights, from 431km above Earth.
Her photo, taken during her nine-month mission, shows solar particles lighting up our atmosphere in vibrant colors.
ISS cupola reveals aurora details
Astronauts get a front-row seat to these light shows from the ISS cupola, spotting details and vivid glows you can't see from the ground.
The aurora australis usually hangs out near Antarctica but sometimes stretches north into southern Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South America when solar activity ramps up.
It's all about charged particles traveling along Earth's magnetic field and colliding with atoms high in the atmosphere, creating those stunning colors we love.