Sophie Adenot on ISS captures aurora australis from 431km

ISS cupola reveals aurora details

Astronauts get a front-row seat to these light shows from the ISS cupola, spotting details and vivid glows you can't see from the ground.

The aurora australis usually hangs out near Antarctica but sometimes stretches north into southern Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South America when solar activity ramps up.

It's all about charged particles traveling along Earth's magnetic field and colliding with atoms high in the atmosphere, creating those stunning colors we love.