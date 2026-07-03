Sophie Adenot posts bright green aurora time-lapse from Epsilon mission
Technology
Astronaut Sophie Adenot just dropped a jaw-dropping time-lapse of a bright green aurora, filmed from her spot on the Epsilon mission. She says it's the most spectacular aurora from the Epsilon mission so far.
The video is up on social media, and you can check out high-definition photos on her Flickr.
Sophie Adenot picks music, fans praise
Adenot encouraged everyone to soak in the moment with music she picked to match her feelings while watching the aurora.
Fans called it "fascinating" and "magnificent," and many thanked her for sharing such an epic view of Earth from above.