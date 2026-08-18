Sophie Adenot to make 1st French woman spacewalk outside ISS
Technology
Sophie Adenot is about to become the first French woman ever to step outside the International Space Station.
Today (Aug. 18), she'll team up with NASA's Anil Menon for a 6.5-hour spacewalk, starting at 8:35am EDT (1235 GMT).
Space.com stream and antenna swap
You can catch the action live from 7:00am EDT on Space.com via NASA's stream. Their main task? Swapping out a key antenna so the ISS can keep chatting smoothly with mission control in Houston.
This is only the first time a French woman has done a spacewalk. Adenot follows in the footsteps of Jean-Loup Chretien and Thomas Pesquet.