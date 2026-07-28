Soumith Chintala overcame 27 rejections to shape AI at Meta
Technology
Soumith Chintala, originally from Hyderabad, went from facing 27 university rejections to shaping the future of AI at Meta.
After finally landing a spot at NYU and studying with deep learning legend Yann LeCun, he pushed through early setbacks like job rejections and visa issues.
His persistence paid off: he became a key force behind PyTorch, one of the world's most popular AI tools.
Chintala helped create PyTorch now CTO
Starting at Meta in 2014, Chintala helped create PyTorch, a framework now powering everything from self-driving cars to supercomputers.
Over 11 years, he rose to vice president and Meta fellow.
Today, he's CTO at Thinking Machines Lab in San Francisco, continuing to drive innovation in AI.