South India's 1st AI, quantum deemed university in Amaravati
The Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with NIELIT to launch South India's first AI and Quantum deemed university campus in Amaravati.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this campus aims to put Andhra Pradesh on the map for cutting-edge tech education.
Boosting India's semiconductor and AI ecosystem
This move is set to boost India's semiconductor and AI ecosystem, opening up fresh opportunities for students interested in quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
It also ties into bigger efforts—like IBM's plan to train youth in these fields, plus cool projects from UNICC, IIT Madras, NVIDIA, and Calibo AI that are making advanced tech education more accessible in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu's vision for the new university
Naidu called the partnership a big step toward making Andhra Pradesh a hub for quantum and AI learning.
He emphasized that the new university will focus on both top-notch education and skilling—helping students get ready for tomorrow's tech-driven world.