South Korea to launch free homegrown AI chatbot by 2026
Technology
South Korea just announced it's launching a free AI chatbot built with homegrown tech by the end of 2026.
This move, part of the "AI for All" initiative, is all about giving people access to smart digital tools, without having to rely on foreign platforms like ChatGPT.
Chatbot to assist learning and finances
The new chatbot aims to help with everything from learning support to managing your finances, and could save people money on pricey subscriptions.
At the same time, South Korea has passed the AI Basic Act, setting clear rules for how AI can be used in sensitive areas like healthcare and education.
With nearly 23 million Koreans using ChatGPT earlier this year, this is a big step toward building local tech that works for everyone.