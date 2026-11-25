The attack happened between October 12 and 27. While files like passport numbers were hit, Bithumb says its main trading and asset systems are still safe.

It has paused DaouOffice, blocked the hacker's IP addresses, set up an incident response team, and now offers a way for people to check if their information was exposed.

If you are affected, it will reach out directly with tips on staying protected. This comes as cyberattacks on other South Korean financial entities, such as Daishin Securities and Mirae Asset Securities, were happening.