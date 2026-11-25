South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb admits wider DaouOffice data breach
Bithumb, a big South Korean crypto exchange, just admitted its recent data breach was worse than it first believed.
Hackers broke into the company's internal system (DaouOffice) and got access to sensitive information: ID documents, bank details, and cryptocurrency wallets of customers, partners' company employees, and present and former employees of Bithumb.
Bithumb pauses DaouOffice, offers exposure check
The attack happened between October 12 and 27. While files like passport numbers were hit, Bithumb says its main trading and asset systems are still safe.
It has paused DaouOffice, blocked the hacker's IP addresses, set up an incident response team, and now offers a way for people to check if their information was exposed.
If you are affected, it will reach out directly with tips on staying protected. This comes as cyberattacks on other South Korean financial entities, such as Daishin Securities and Mirae Asset Securities, were happening.