South Korean study finds exercised mice protein aids memory consolidation
Technology
A new study from South Korea found that when mice did aerobic exercise, they made more of a special protein in their muscles.
This protein traveled through their blood to the brain and helped turn short-term memories into long-term ones, basically giving their brains a boost.
Muscle protein route mapped in mice
The researchers figured out exactly how this muscle-made protein gets to the brain and supports memory.
While this was tested on mice, it opens up cool possibilities for understanding how working out could help memory in people too.
So next time you go for a run or hit the gym, just remember: you might be helping your brain as much as your body!