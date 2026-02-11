Southern Indian Ocean is losing its saltiness, study reveals
Technology
A new study found that the Southern Indian Ocean's salt levels have dropped by 30% over the past 60 years.
This region, once famous for being super salty, is now freshening up thanks to climate change shaking things up.
Global warming's impact on ocean
Researchers say global warming is shifting wind patterns and ocean currents, pushing more fresh water into the area.
This isn't just a local thing—it could mess with weather worldwide, including monsoons.
Scientists are ramping up monitoring efforts to keep track of these changes and better predict what's next for our oceans and climate.