Space travel actually changes astronauts' brains, says new study
Technology
Turns out, spending time in space doesn't just give you cool views—it also shifts your brain around a bit.
A recent study scanned 26 astronauts and found their brains moved upward and backward after their missions, especially in areas that help with balance and motion sickness.
The longer they were in space, the bigger the change.
Most changes bounce back—but not all
Good news: most of these brain shifts go back to normal within six months of returning to Earth. Still, some effects stick around longer.
Scientists say understanding these changes is key as NASA gears up for bigger missions—think Moon bases and deep space adventures.
More research (with more astronauts) is needed to see how our brains handle life beyond Earth.