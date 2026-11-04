SpaceX and Qualcomm announce multiyear partnership to upgrade Starlink mobile
Technology
SpaceX just announced a multiyear partnership with Qualcomm to make Starlink Mobile way better.
By combining Qualcomm's Dragonwing cellular technology with Starlink's satellite network, they're aiming to launch upgraded mobile services starting next year.
Money details are still under wraps, but the tech upgrade is the real headline.
SpaceX agrees to buy 800-megahertz spectrum
This move puts SpaceX in direct competition with giants like Verizon and AT&T. Right now, Starlink is a big moneymaker for SpaceX but isn't fully mobile yet.
To change that, SpaceX has announced an agreement to purchase 800-megahertz spectrum and is reportedly eyeing Boost Mobile too.
For Qualcomm, this deal means a bigger role in 5G and US telecom, so both companies are leveling up for the future.