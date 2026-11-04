SpaceX and Qualcomm announce multiyear partnership to upgrade Starlink mobile

This move puts SpaceX in direct competition with giants like Verizon and AT&T. Right now, Starlink is a big moneymaker for SpaceX but isn't fully mobile yet.

To change that, SpaceX has announced an agreement to purchase 800-megahertz spectrum and is reportedly eyeing Boost Mobile too.

For Qualcomm, this deal means a bigger role in 5G and US telecom, so both companies are leveling up for the future.