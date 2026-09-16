SpaceX attempts Starship upper-stage orbit carrying 26 V3 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX is gearing up for another big moment: on September 22, the Starship rocket will try sending its upper stage into Earth's orbit for the very first time.
The highlight? Launching 26 V3 Starlink satellites: these are the first of SpaceX's third-generation batch and will help boost global internet coverage.
SpaceX skips recovery, focuses on modifications
This is only the second Starship test since SpaceX's largest IPO in history in June. The last flight got V3 satellites into space, but they burned up when re-entering Earth.
For this round, SpaceX isn't trying to recover its Super Heavy booster: it's focusing on hardware and software modifications instead.