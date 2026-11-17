SpaceX catches orbital Starship Ship 42 after 14 Earth orbits
SpaceX pulled off a wild first on November 14: after orbiting Earth 14 times, their Ship 42 was caught by giant steel arms on a Texas launch tower.
This is the first time anyone has ever caught an orbital Starship like this, instead of letting it crash or splash down.
The ship had to slow from nearly 28,000km per hour and survive crazy heat before nailing its landing back at base.
Mechazilla catch could enable parts reuse
After dropping off 26 Starlink satellites, Ship 42 fired its Raptor engine to head home. Ceramic tiles protected it during the fiery re-entry.
To slow down, the ship did a belly flop using four flaps (yes, really), then flipped upright just in time for the two giant steel arms on the launch tower, nicknamed Mechazilla, to grab it out of the sky.
This move could make future space launches cheaper by letting SpaceX reuse more rocket parts again and again.