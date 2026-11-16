SpaceX catches Starship midair, deploys 26 Starlink satellites despite explosion
SpaceX pulled off a first this weekend by catching its Starship spacecraft midair using giant "chopstick" arms as it returned from a 22-hour mission.
Even after an early hiccup when the booster exploded, the team still managed to deploy 26 new Starlink satellites and bring Starship safely home.
It's a big step forward for reusing rockets and making space travel less wasteful.
SpaceX reusability milestone opens future missions
Those 26 satellites are part of SpaceX's push to boost its global satellite internet.
Plus, nailing this tricky midair catch shows how far SpaceX has come in reusable tech, opening up new possibilities for future missions and keeping space exploration exciting.