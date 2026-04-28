SpaceX completes 50th launch from California, adds 25 Starlink satellites

SpaceX plans about 160 orbital missions

Falcon 9's first stage nailed its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, its 15th trip to space and back.

All launches so far this year have used Falcon 9, but SpaceX is preparing a Falcon Heavy launch for April 29 and another Starship test soon.

The company is aiming for around 160 orbital missions in 2026, keeping up its rapid pace as it pushes toward even bigger missions.