SpaceX completes 50th launch from California, adds 25 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its 50th launch of the year, sending 25 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Sunday morning, April 26.
This brings the total number of active Starlink satellites to almost 10,300, a huge step for global internet coverage.
SpaceX plans about 160 orbital missions
Falcon 9's first stage nailed its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, its 15th trip to space and back.
All launches so far this year have used Falcon 9, but SpaceX is preparing a Falcon Heavy launch for April 29 and another Starship test soon.
The company is aiming for around 160 orbital missions in 2026, keeping up its rapid pace as it pushes toward even bigger missions.