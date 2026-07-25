SpaceX completes Starship test from Texas advancing NASA Artemis III

Starship is set to be NASA's lunar lander for Artemis III, so this mission focused on testing how reusable it is and how well it can deploy satellites.

The team sent up several Starlink satellites, six with cameras to keep an eye on the spacecraft's heat shield during re-entry.

After about an hour in space, the booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico and Starship splashed down in the ocean.

SpaceX is now working toward making Starship fully reusable for future Moon (and even Mars) missions.