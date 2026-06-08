SpaceX Falcon 9 booster becomes most reused after 35th landing
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big milestone: its Falcon 9 booster has been launched and landed for the 35th time!
The latest flight took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with 29 Starlink satellites on board.
SpaceX confirmed everything went smoothly, making this booster the most reused in its fleet.
Falcon 9 nears NASA reuse record
This record-setting launch brings Falcon 9 closer to NASA's shuttle reuse record of 39 flights.
Plus, Starlink now has over 10,580 satellites in orbit, powering global internet (even in-flight Wi-Fi and direct-to-cell services).
And if you're wondering, SpaceX isn't slowing down: it launched another batch of satellites just a day earlier from California, showing how packed its schedule is right now.