SpaceX Falcon 9 booster becomes most reused after 35th landing

Falcon 9 nears NASA reuse record

This record-setting launch brings Falcon 9 closer to NASA's shuttle reuse record of 39 flights.

Plus, Starlink now has over 10,580 satellites in orbit, powering global internet (even in-flight Wi-Fi and direct-to-cell services).

And if you're wondering, SpaceX isn't slowing down: it launched another batch of satellites just a day earlier from California, showing how packed its schedule is right now.