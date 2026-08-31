SpaceX Falcon 9 stage slammed into Moon, carving 60-foot crater

A leftover stage from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket slammed into the Moon on August 5, carving out a 60-foot crater near the Einstein crater.

The rocket chunk, weighing about 3629kg and speeding at 8694km/h, had been drifting in space since its January 2025 launch.

This kind of crash is becoming more common as space missions increase, reminding us that even our junk can make history.