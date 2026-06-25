SpaceX Falcon 9 stage to impact Moon August 5 2026

Public can join NASA Impact Flash!

Scientists aren't sure if we'll see a flash or plume from Earth, but they're excited about what we might learn.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will snap before-and-after photos of the site.

Citizen scientists can join in through NASA's Impact Flash! program, using backyard telescopes or online data to help confirm flashes and study debris, so if you love space, this is your chance to get involved!